Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the upper 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs

in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the

mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s

to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

90 warmer foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to around 70. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

90 warmer foothills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s closer to the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s closer to the coast. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to

mid 80s closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Santa Monica Mountains-

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s to

around 80 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog with some clearing in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s

to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 80s to mid 90s far interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80

cooler coastal slopes. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations

to around 80 at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise patchy low clouds. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

309 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

