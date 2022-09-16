CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022

841 FPUS56 KLOX 161009

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

CAZ364-162345-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading in during the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-162345-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading in during the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-162345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading in during the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ362-162345-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ354-162345-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ355-162345-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then areas of low

clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ350-162345-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ349-162345-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ351-162345-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north around 15

mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ352-162345-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s except around

80 warmer foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-162345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-162345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-162345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ359-162345-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ358-162345-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ357-162345-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ356-162345-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ363-162345-

Santa Monica Mountains-

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-162345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ054-162345-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight along the lower coastal slopes. Lows from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper

50s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s

to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-162345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rain occasionally mixing with snow in the higher elevations. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-162345-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to

around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ340-162345-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading in during the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ341-162345-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ346-162345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading in during the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading in during the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ347-162345-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading in during the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ348-162345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ343-162345-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ342-162345-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper

60s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except around 50 colder valleys. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

$$

CAZ344-162345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ345-162345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to

around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-162345-

Cuyama Valley-

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-162345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog, otherwise partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from around 70 near

the coast to around 80 interior. Lows around 60.

$$

CAZ550-162345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

309 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather