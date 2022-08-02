CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

_____

304 FPUS56 KLOX 020412

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

CAZ364-021115-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ365-021115-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ362-021115-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ354-021115-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ355-021115-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s to around 60. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ547-021115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ363-021115-

Santa Monica Mountains-

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ548-021115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ088-021115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ358-359-021115-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s closer to the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to

the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 closer to

the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 closer to the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer

to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer to the

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ357-021115-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 90.

$$

CAZ356-021115-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s

closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s closer to the

coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s except the lower to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid

70s closer to the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s closer to the

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s closer

to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s except the lower to mid 70s closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ053-021115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-021115-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-021115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 100. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

CAZ349-021115-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s to around

80 except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ351-021115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s warmer foothills.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 warmer

foothills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ350-021115-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ352-353-021115-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the

60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ346-347-021115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Buellton,

and Santa Maria

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ348-021115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 90 far interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s far

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s far

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s far

interior.

$$

CAZ340-341-021115-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

Pismo Beach, Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ342-021115-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 70s

cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ038-343>345-021115-

Cuyama Valley-Southern Salinas Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

Templeton, Carrizo Plain, Creston, Shandon, Caliente Range,

La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 90s at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at

high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 90s at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ087-021115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-021115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast

to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-021115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

912 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Update

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

