CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

CAZ364-110015-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

CAZ365-110015-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ087-110015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in upper

60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT.... Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

CAZ362-110015-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

CAZ354-110015-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY.... Lows around 60. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

CAZ355-110015-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT.... Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

CAZ350-110015-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY....Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ349-110015-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower

to mid 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the lower to mid 60s

cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s

except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

CAZ351-110015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

80s to around 90 warmer foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ352-110015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s

to mid 90s warmer foothills.

CAZ548-110015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-110015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to around 70. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ088-110015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ359-110015-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80

closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer

to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper 70s to mid

80s closer to the coast.

CAZ358-110015-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 closer to the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around

80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

to upper 70s closer to the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around 80 closer

to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs 91 to 101 except around 80 closer to the coast.

CAZ357-110015-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ356-110015-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 .

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ363-110015-

Santa Monica Mountains-

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s

except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ059-110015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 70s. Highs 95 to 103.

CAZ054-110015-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-110015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 91 to

100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from 92 to 100 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

CAZ353-110015-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs 91 to 100.

CAZ340-110015-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ341-110015-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

CAZ346-110015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog with partial

afternoon clearing. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

CAZ347-110015-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 90s.

CAZ348-110015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 90 far interior. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s far interior.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s

far interior.

CAZ343-110015-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 103. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ342-110015-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower 50s

colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper

60s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal

slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around 70 cooler coastal

slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

CAZ344-110015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

around 70 Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s Carrizo Plain. Highs

92 to 102.

CAZ345-110015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs from 94 to 102 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ038-110015-

Cuyama Valley-

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

CAZ549-110015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper

60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in the

mid 50s.

CAZ550-110015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

323 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from around

70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

