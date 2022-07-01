CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022 _____ 452 FPUS56 KLOX 010931 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 CAZ364-020000- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. $$ CAZ365-020000- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ087-020000- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior. $$ CAZ362-020000- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. $$ CAZ354-020000- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. $$ CAZ355-020000- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ350-020000- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ349-020000- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ351-020000- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. $$ CAZ352-020000- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. $$ CAZ548-020000- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ CAZ547-020000- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ088-020000- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$ CAZ359-020000- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ358-020000- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ357-020000- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. $$ CAZ356-020000- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. $$ CAZ363-020000- Santa Monica Mountains- 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ059-020000- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. $$ CAZ054-020000- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-020000- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ353-020000- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ340-020000- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ341-020000- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ346-020000- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. $$ CAZ347-020000- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ348-020000- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ343-020000- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ342-020000- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper 60s lower coastal slopes. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s lower coastal slopes. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s lower coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s lower coastal slopes. $$ CAZ344-020000- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ345-020000- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ038-020000- Cuyama Valley- 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ549-020000- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. $$ CAZ550-020000- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 231 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. $$ Thompson www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather