Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ365-030045-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ087-030045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near

70.

CAZ362-030045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ354-030045-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ355-030045-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ350-030045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ349-030045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ351-030045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ352-030045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ548-030045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-030045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ088-030045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ359-030045-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ358-030045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ357-030045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ356-030045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

CAZ363-030045-

Santa Monica Mountains-

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except

around 70 lower coastal slopes.

CAZ059-030045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ054-030045-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. North winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-030045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ353-030045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high

elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ340-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ341-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ346-030045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. Northwest winds 10 to 20mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 50s at the

beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ347-030045-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near

50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

CAZ348-030045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest afternoon winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ343-030045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows near 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ342-030045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 70 lower coastal

slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 lower coastal slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the lower to mid 60s lower

coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to

upper 60s lower coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper

60s lower coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

60s to around 70 lower coastal slopes.

CAZ344-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ345-030045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-030045-

Cuyama Valley-

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-030045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ550-030045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

324 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. West winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

