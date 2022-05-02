CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

252 FPUS56 KLOX 021031

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

CAZ364-022330-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

$$

CAZ365-022330-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ362-022330-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ354-022330-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ355-022330-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-022330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ363-022330-

Santa Monica Mountains-

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-022330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ088-022330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ358-359-022330-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ357-022330-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ356-022330-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ053-022330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-022330-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-022330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ350-022330-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ352-022330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ349-022330-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming north

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ351-022330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ353-022330-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ346-022330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland.

$$

CAZ340-022330-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

$$

CAZ347-022330-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ348-022330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ341-022330-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ342-022330-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ343-022330-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ344-022330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ345-022330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ038-022330-

Cuyama Valley-

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-022330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ550-022330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid

60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

$$

CAZ549-022330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

331 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s

near the coast to the mid 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

