CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

CAZ364-280045-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including Long Beach, LAX, Santa Monica, and Torrance

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ365-280045-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Inglewood, Downey, Norwalk, Compton, Hawthorne,

Lakewood, and Lynwood

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ087-280045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ362-280045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Point Dume

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ354-280045-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Ventura, and Point Mugu

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ355-280045-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ350-280045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Santa Barbara

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ349-280045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including Point Arguello

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ351-280045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. North winds around 15 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ352-280045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ548-280045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ547-280045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-280045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ359-280045-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, and Moorpark

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ358-280045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Santa Paula and Fillmore

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ357-280045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Ojai

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ356-280045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Lake Casitas

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ363-280045-

Santa Monica Mountains-

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ059-280045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ054-280045-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-280045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ353-280045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain and Miranda Pine Mountain

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s to

around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ340-280045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, and Cambria

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ341-280045-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo and Nipomo

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and night,

otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

$$

CAZ346-280045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20

to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

$$

CAZ347-280045-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

CAZ348-280045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang, Lake Cachuma, and Santa Ynez

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to

35 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

CAZ343-280045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Santa Margarita, Atascadero, and Paso Robles

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ342-280045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Lake Nacimiento

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ344-280045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Shandon

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

around 80. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ345-280045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ038-280045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ549-280045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows around 50.

$$

CAZ550-280045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

312 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

