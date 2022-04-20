CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

699 FPUS56 KLOX 201137

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

CAZ364-210100-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including Long Beach and Torrance

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ365-210100-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Inglewood, Downey, Norwalk, Compton, Hawthorne,

Lakewood, and Lynwood

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ362-210100-

Malibu Coast-

Including Point Dume

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ354-210100-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Ventura, and Point Mugu

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ355-210100-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ547-210100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

and 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ363-210100-

Santa Monica Mountains-

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-210100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ088-210100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ358-359-210100-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley,

and Moorpark

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ357-210100-

Ojai Valley-

Including Ojai

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

CAZ356-210100-

Lake Casitas-

Including Lake Casitas

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ053-210100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Storm

total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from the 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ054-210100-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow becoming likely after midnight.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Storm total snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ059-210100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 35 mph with local gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

local gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ350-210100-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Santa Barbara

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ352-210100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then low clouds. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to around 60. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ349-210100-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including Point Arguello

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph developing.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ351-210100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph developing. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ353-210100-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain and Miranda Pine Mountain

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to

5500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ346-210100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower

60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

upper 60s inland.

CAZ340-210100-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, and Cambria

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ347-210100-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ348-210100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang, Lake Cachuma, and Santa Ynez

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ341-210100-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo and Nipomo

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ342-210100-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Lake Nacimiento

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ343-210100-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Santa Margarita, Atascadero, and Paso Robles

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ344-210100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Shandon

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ345-210100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower 70s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 70s

to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-210100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ087-210100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas

of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of

west winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ550-210100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the

coast to the mid to upper 60s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ549-210100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

437 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to

upper 60s interior.

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

