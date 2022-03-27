CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

CAZ041-280000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs from around 60 at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ087-280000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Areas

of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ040-280000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ039-280000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-280000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-280000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20

to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-280000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-280000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

CAZ045-280000-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-280000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Southeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with local gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ059-280000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-280000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the mid 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet

increasing to 6500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation 8 to 12

inches. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-280000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. South winds increasing to 20 to 30 with gusts to 45

mph by the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation 6 to 10 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet in the morning. Storm total snow accumulation 8 to 12

inches. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

CAZ052-280000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations. South winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph by the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high elevation snow showers with slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high elevation

snow showers, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the

mid 60s to around 70 inland. South winds increasing to 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph by the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Lows in the 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

CAZ035-280000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs from the mid to upper

50s at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. Southeast

winds increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph by the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ036-280000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-280000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle along the

coastal slopes in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations. South winds increasing to 15 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph by the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-280000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds increasing to 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. S slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ549-280000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-280000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

327 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20

to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

Hall

