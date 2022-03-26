CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022

_____

498 FPUS56 KLOX 261022

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

CAZ041-262345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-262345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ040-262345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog with partial afternoon

clearing. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-262345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog with partial afternoon

clearing. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s except the mid 50s to

around 60 cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70 except around 60 cooler beaches. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-262345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-262345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-262345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the lower coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s except the

mid 60s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around 60 coastal slopes and

higher peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-262345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorsm in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ045-262345-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-262345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 nearest the coast. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ059-262345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ054-262345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Light to moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-262345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow becoming likely after midnight.

Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-262345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the lower coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s to

around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow becoming likely after midnight.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-262345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid

70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70

inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

$$

CAZ035-262345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the mid 60s to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Lows in the 40s

to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to

around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches

to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-262345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ037-262345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-262345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s

to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog along the coastal slopes in

the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ038-262345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ549-262345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30

mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-262345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

322 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning becoming mostly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30

mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

