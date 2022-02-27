CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

CAZ041-280200-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-280200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ040-280200-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-280200-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the

upper 60s cooler beaches. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-280200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-280200-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills. North winds increasing to 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ046-280200-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid to upper 40s colder valleys. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the

mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 40s to around

50 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-280200-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except

the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid 40s to around 50 in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60 except the upper 40s in the Ojai

Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-280200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

CAZ059-280200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills. North winds 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ054-280200-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

CAZ053-280200-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ052-280200-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-280200-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to

mid 50s in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-280200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

around 50 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ037-280200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-280200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ038-280200-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

CAZ549-280200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-280200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

