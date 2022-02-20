CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

061 FPUS56 KLOX 201132

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

CAZ041-210100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-210100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ040-210100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Patchy dense fog early, with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-210100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog early, with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-210100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow showers possible in the foothills in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ547-210100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow showers possible in the foothills late at night.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow showers possible in the foothills in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ046-210100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, except

snow showers at higher elevations late at night. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, except snow showers at higher elevations.

Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 30s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper

30s colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ044-045-210100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow showers possible in the foothills late at night.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Snow showers possible in the foothills in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-210100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning with

partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Snow showers possible in the foothills late at night.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Snow showers possible in the foothills in the morning.

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ059-210100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around

60. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers, except snow showers possible in the foothills. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the

40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ054-210100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy with patchy

fog. A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet late. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and and

snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to 15 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ053-210100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

on coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and

fog on coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to 17

to 24 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s

at low elevations to 10 to 18 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ052-210100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog on

lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and

fog on lower coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level lowering to 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-210100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM PST...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Areas of dense fog through mid morning, with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms, Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ036-210100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM PST...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog through mid morning,

with visibility one quarter mile or less, otherwise partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-210100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s and 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow showers possible in the foothills. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow showers possible in the foothills in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ051-210100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-210100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow showers possible in the foothills. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow showers possible in the foothills in the morning.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-210100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-210100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

332 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

