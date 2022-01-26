CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

610 FPUS56 KLOX 261107

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

CAZ041-270130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-270130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-270130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-270130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in

the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-270130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-270130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-270130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 30s to

around 40 colder valleys. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 40 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-270130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ088-270130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ059-270130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with stronger gusts in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-270130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-270130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-270130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s

in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. Local east winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-270130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-270130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ051-270130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-270130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ549-270130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-270130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

ASR

