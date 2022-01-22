CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

130 FPUS56 KLOX 220916

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

CAZ041-230045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. From Malibu to

the Hollywood Hills, areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. From

Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. From

Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ040-230045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ547-230045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Strongest

west and north hills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except

the upper 30s western valley. Areas of north to northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest west and north hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest

west and north hills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-230045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph, diminishing in

the afternoon. Strongest winds in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-230045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except

the upper 30s colder valleys. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-230045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Strongest in the eastern

hills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 30s in

the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to

upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-230045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

$$

CAZ053-230045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-230045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-230045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except

the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills. Northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening diminishing to 15 to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-230045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ034-230045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Areas of northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning diminishing to 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ035-036-230045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, Vandenberg, Solvang,

and Santa Ynez

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local

northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s

in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

$$

CAZ038-230045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ052-230045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Areas

of east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts to 55

mph in the hills.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ037-051-230045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-230045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-230045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ549-230045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

116 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

