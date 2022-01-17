CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50 except

around 40 western valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows mid 40s to mid 50s except around 40 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to around 50 except the upper 30s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower 40s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

No snow accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows upper30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows upper30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows mid40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

