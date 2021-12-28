CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

_____

778 FPUS56 KLOX 281107

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

CAZ041-290030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ040-290030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ547-290030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ548-290030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ046-290030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ044-045-290030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ088-290030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ053-290030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

from the 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet

increasing to 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches.

Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible.

Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-290030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. Areas of west winds 20 to

30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2

inches. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation 6 to 12

inches above 5000 feet. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 30s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 to 5000

feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at

high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-290030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain and foothill snow after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and foothill snow developing. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 20s to around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ039-290030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ034-290030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and foothill snow

showers. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at

the beaches to the mid 50s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ035-290030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

frost in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ036-290030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ052-290030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow becoming likely after midnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to around 40 at high elevations. South winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the

upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-051-290030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and foothill snow showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s and

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow becoming likely after midnight.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ038-290030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and foothill snow.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the evening. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 15

mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ087-290030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-290030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ549-290030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

307 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

Hall

