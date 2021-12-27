CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

330 FPUS56 KLOX 271118

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

CAZ041-280115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ087-280115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain deveoping by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of west

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ040-280115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ039-280115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ548-280115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ547-280115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. South winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ046-280115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ088-280115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Areas of frost late. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ044-045-280115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ054-280115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow developing by the afternoon. Snow

accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet

increasing to 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

2 to 4 inches. Storm total snow accumulation 6 to 10 inches. Lows

from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 17 to 24 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows from the

upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow developing by the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming mostly clear with a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-280115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and rain developing. Snow accumulation 5 to 7

inches. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet increasing to 4500 to 5000

feet. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet. Snow accumulation 1 to 3

inches. Storm total snow accumulation 6 to 10 inches. Lows from

the 20s to around 30 at low elevations to 12 to 20 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low

elevations to 12 to 19 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow developing by the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to

16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ059-280115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Rain possibly mixing

with snow in the foothills. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and foothill snow likely in the evening, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000

feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the

foothills. Storm total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 19

to 33. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow becoming likely by the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ052-280115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow developing. Snow accumulation 6 to 9

inches. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet.

Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation

around 6 inches. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low

elevations to 18 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 to 3000

feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 40s at high elevations.

CAZ034-280115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph decreasing

to around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the hills. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the upper 50s

inland. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at

the beaches to the mid 50s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ035-280115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ036-280115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain becoming likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ037-280115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and foothill snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of foothill snow showers after

midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000

feet in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and foothill snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500

feet increasing to 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and foothill snow becoming likely after

midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain mixing with snow in the foothills in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ051-280115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and high elevation snow. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow becoming likely after midnight.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ038-280115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Rain occasionally mixing with snow. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s to around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow developing. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ549-280115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-280115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

