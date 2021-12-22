CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

_____

658 FPUS56 KLOX 221118

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

CAZ041-230200-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ087-230200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ040-230200-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ039-230200-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ548-230200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

CAZ547-230200-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s.

$$

CAZ046-230200-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder

valleys.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 40 colder valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ088-230200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ044-045-230200-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs mid to upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-230200-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows from

around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-230200-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around

40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT..Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations

to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to

18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-230200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 40S to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ052-230200-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s and lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-230200-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the hills. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in

the hills. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ035-230200-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ036-230200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ037-230200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 15 to 25

mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain developing. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ051-230200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows upper 30s and 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 30 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ038-230200-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 40S to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ549-230200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-230200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to

mid 50s near the coast to the lower 60s interior. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather