CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

_____

095 FPUS56 KLOX 291142

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

CAZ041-300030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-300030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-300030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Northeast winds 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

$$

CAZ039-300030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-300030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-300030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around

60 in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. North to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ046-300030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys. Areas of northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper

40s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-300030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around

50 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-300030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ059-300030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the

upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

$$

CAZ054-300030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-300030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ052-300030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid to upper 50s in the hills. Local northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-300030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to around 80. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the

lower 50s in the Carrizo Plain. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the upper 40s to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the upper 40s to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ051-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ038-300030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ549-300030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ550-300030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

342 AM PST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Stewart

_____

