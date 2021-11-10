CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

CAZ041-110130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Below passes and

canyons...areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Local

north winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

CAZ087-110130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ040-110130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-110130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

Below passes and canyons areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills. Below passes and canyons areas of

north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing

late.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid

60s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-110130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-110130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-110130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

upper 40s to mid 50s colder valleys. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower

to mid 50s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-110130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-110130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ059-110130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-110130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-110130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ052-110130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper

60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-110130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and dense fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to lower 80s inland. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

developing after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ036-110130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and dense fog.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-110130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ051-110130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at

high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-110130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ549-110130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 60s.

CAZ550-110130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

