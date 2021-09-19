CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

CAZ041-200030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny excpt for areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-200030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

80s interior.

$$

CAZ040-200030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-200030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the morning. Winds strongest west of the airport.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph. Winds strongest west of

the airport.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-200030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-200030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ046-200030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around

50 colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower

to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy

night through morning low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-200030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80 TO 95. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ088-200030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs lower to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph .

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-200030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ054-200030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-200030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-200030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-200030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ036-200030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the upper 70s near Buellton to the mid 90s far inland. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s near Buellton to the mid

90s far inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s near Buellton to the lower 90s

far inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s near Buellton to the mid 90s far inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s near Buellton to the lower 90s far inland.

$$

CAZ037-200030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ051-200030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to

lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-200030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-200030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-200030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

314 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

$$

