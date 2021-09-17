CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

_____

721 FPUS56 KLOX 171005

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

CAZ041-180030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of moring low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ087-180030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-180030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

$$

CAZ039-180030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to

around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. West winds around 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the

upper 50s to mid 60s cooler beaches. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s and

70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-180030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ547-180030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of moring low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-180030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower 40s colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-180030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

and lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s to the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-180030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-180030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-180030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s

to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at

high elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-180030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to

the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s

to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ052-180030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s

to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-035-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs mid 60s

to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

$$

CAZ036-180030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of moring low clouds and fog. Highs in

the 70s and lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower 70s to the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s near Buellton to around 90 far

inland. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in upper 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ037-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

$$

CAZ051-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s

to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ038-180030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-180030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of moring low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of moring low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper

60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ550-180030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s to mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

$$

