CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

_____

997 FPUS56 KLOX 051045

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

CAZ041-060045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog along

the beaches. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-060045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-060045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-060045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph late in the afternoon west of the airport.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest west of

the airport.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except

the upper 60s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s

cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-060045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-060045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ046-060045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy late night low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 80s

to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-060045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s through the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s through the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s through the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-060045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

93 to 100.

$$

CAZ059-060045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ054-060045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around

70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-060045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-060045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph. Winds

strongest across the western portion of the Santa Ynez range.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-060045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

to mid 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-060045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

80 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the upper 70s to the mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower 80s to the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ037-060045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs 85 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs

88 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-060045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-060045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around

70. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ549-060045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog

in the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-060045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

345 AM PDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy late night low clouds and

fog. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

ASR

