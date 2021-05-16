CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

_____

989 FPUS56 KLOX 161017

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

CAZ041-162345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with partial clearing in the afternoon. A

chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ040-162345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with partial clearing in the afternoon.

patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-162345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-162345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

$$

CAZ045-162345-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-162345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-162345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-162345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ046-162345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ059-162345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Local gusts

to 45 mph around Lake Palmdale.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ054-162345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle along coastal slopes in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. patchy

drizzle across coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from around 50

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-162345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

drizzle across coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows from

the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the

60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-162345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle across coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along

coastal slopes. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-162345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle or light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

to around 70 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland.

$$

CAZ035-162345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy drizzle

or light rain in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60

at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to

around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the

beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid

70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-162345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ037-162345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-162345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ038-162345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ087-162345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-162345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-162345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CK

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather