CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021

_____

375 FPUS56 KLOX 141057 AAA

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

CAZ041-142315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning slowly clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low Clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-142315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning slowly clearing to the beaches

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ040-142315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Morning low clouds with partial afternoon clearing.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs from around 60 at the beaches

to around 70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog slowly clearing to near the beaches.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-142315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Morning low clouds with partial afternoon clearing.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle and a slight chance of rain

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-142315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-142315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ046-142315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s except around 60 coastal

slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog with drizzle after midnight.

A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-142315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-142315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ059-142315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-142315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs from the mid

70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the

morning then sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog with drizzle. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-142315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs from the 80s

to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog with

drizzle after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-142315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the

morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog with drizzle. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-142315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Morning low clouds slowly clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to around 70

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the

beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-142315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with

patchy drizzle and a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-142315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 60s to around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

50s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-142315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-142315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ549-142315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ550-142315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

357 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper

60s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather