CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

CAZ041-062330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, the mostly sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

CAZ087-062330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ040-062330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for areas of low clouds and

fog late. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

CAZ039-062330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s except around 60 cooler beaches.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Local northwest winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Local northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Local north winds 15 to

20 mph early.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and

fog late. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-062330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-062330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, except for areas of low clouds and fog

late. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ046-062330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around

70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for areas of low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ044-045-062330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 nearest the coast.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for areas of low clouds and

fog late. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ088-062330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ059-062330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ054-062330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-062330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-062330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-062330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches

to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and

fog late. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

CAZ036-062330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and

fog late. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ037-062330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-062330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-062330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ549-062330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ550-062330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

335 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s to mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

