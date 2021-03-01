CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

_____

101 FPUS56 KLOX 011109

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

CAZ041-020045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15

mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-020045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-020045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-020045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-020045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-020045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North to northeast winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-020045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30

mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ045-020045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the southeast

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ044-020045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with

Gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35

mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-020045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southeast

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-020045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-020045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-020045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ052-020045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-020045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-020045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of rain. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the

mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ036-020045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-020045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-020045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-020045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-020045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-020045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

309 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather