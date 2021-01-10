CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

CAZ041-110100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills,

diminishing in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph below passes

and canyons near Malibu after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph below passes

and canyons near Malibu in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Local north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph below passes and

canyons near Malibu after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons

near Malibu in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches

to the upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ087-110100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-110100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

CAZ039-110100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons through

mid morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Local north

to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the upper 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-110100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Local northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Local northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the foothills in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ547-110100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph,

strongest across northern and western portions, diminishing to 15

to 20 mph during the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of

north to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph across northern and western portions late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph across

northern and western portions in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph across northern and western

portions.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph across northern and

western portions in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ046-110100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph,

strongest across western portions, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph across western portions late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph with gusts to

45 mph across western portions, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph across western

portions.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

across western portions in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-110100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 10

to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

40s in the Ojai Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ088-110100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ059-110100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except the mid to upper 30s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ054-110100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph gusts to

40 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-110100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ052-110100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-110100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM

PST MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Local north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills. Local northeast winds around 15

mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-110100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ037-110100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Local northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

CAZ051-110100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of east

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of

east winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ038-110100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ549-110100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ550-110100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

315 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

