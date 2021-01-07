CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

797 FPUS56 KLOX 071102

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

CAZ041-080115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ087-080115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ040-080115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ039-080115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s

in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-080115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

CAZ547-080115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 50s to around 60 in the

hills. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ046-080115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s except around 40 colder valleys. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-080115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-080115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai

Valley. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ053-054-080115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ059-080115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. West

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the mid 30s to

around 40 in the hills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in the

hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ052-080115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-080115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

CAZ036-080115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ037-080115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid

40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to around 70.

CAZ051-080115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper

30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

CAZ038-080115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ549-080115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ550-080115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid to upper 50s across the

interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

