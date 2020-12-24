CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

CAZ041-250015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Below passes

and canyons between Malibu and the Hollywood Hills, North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

Diminishing in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-250015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning. Lowering in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-250015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Diminishing some in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-250015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the

hills.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-250015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph, strongest in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening. Strongest in the foothills.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-250015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Below passes and

canyons, North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Mainly around northwest portion. Isolated gusts to 55 mph

above Porter Ranch in the morning. Winds diminishing some in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the upper 30s to mid 40s

western valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 western valley.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except the upper 30s

western valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-250015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the morning, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ045-250015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the

hills.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-250015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the morning, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid to upper 30s in the

Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ046-250015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s except the mid 30s to around 40 colder

valleys. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s except the lower to mid 30s

colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-250015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Lowering in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-250015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Lowering in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations

to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-250015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

18 to 28 except the mid to upper 30s in the hills.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29 except the lower to

mid 30s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ052-250015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-250015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ035-250015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the

hills.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-250015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 30s to around 40 except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ051-250015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ037-250015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the

Carrizo Plain.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ038-250015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ550-250015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. East winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast

to the mid to upper 60s interior.

CAZ549-250015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

400 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

