CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

738 FPUS56 KLOX 181651 AAA

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

CAZ041-190030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. From Malibu to

the Hollywood Hills, areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in the

hills. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of north winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. From Malibu to

the Hollywood Hills, areas of north winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ087-190030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-190030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-190030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the

upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills. Areas of northwest to north

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-190030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-190030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-190030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ045-190030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Areas of northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-190030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower

to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-190030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around

40 colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-190030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-190030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-190030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29 except around 40 in the hills.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30 except around 40 in the

hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s except the

upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except the upper 30s in

the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ052-190030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Areas of

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the

lower 50s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35

mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35

mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-190030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. Local northeast winds around 15

mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid to upper 40s in

the hills. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-190030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds around 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s to mid 40s

in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-190030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ550-190030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-190030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

851 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Update

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

Hall/Sirard

www.weather.gov/losangeles

