CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
222 FPUS56 KLOX 091100
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
CAZ041-100115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to
mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-100115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ040-100115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to
upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ039-100115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50
in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in
the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the upper 40s to
mid 50s in the hills.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ548-100115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CAZ547-100115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid
30s to around 40 western valley.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-100115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid
30s to around 40 colder valleys.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to
mid 40s colder valleys.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the upper 30s
to mid 40s colder valleys.
$$
CAZ088-100115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25
mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ044-045-100115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except
around 70 nearest the coast. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 in
the Ojai Valley.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 in
the Ojai Valley.
$$
CAZ053-054-100115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to
mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in
colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s
to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s
at high elevations. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s
to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high
elevations. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s
and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ059-100115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40
mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Lows in the 20s to around 30 except the mid 30s
to around 40 in the hills.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except around 40 in
the hills.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the
hills.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ052-100115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Lows
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ034-035-100115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15
to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around
60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
and 40s. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-100115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ037-100115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo
Plain.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in
the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid
40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ051-100115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ038-100115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ549-100115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-100115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog Highs
from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower 70s interior.
$$
ASR
