CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 4, 2020
_____
253 FPUS56 KLOX 051120
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
CAZ041-060130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in
the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ087-060130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-060130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
$$
CAZ039-060130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid to upper 50s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid
50s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
$$
CAZ548-060130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ547-060130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North to northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ088-060130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ045-060130-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
around 80. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
$$
CAZ044-060130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy frost in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the
mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest near the
LA county line.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower
to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to
upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ046-060130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 50 colder valleys.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 40s to
around 50 colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the upper 30s
to mid 40s colder valleys.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ054-060130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid
60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around
60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-060130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from
the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s
in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid
60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at
high elevations. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations
to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-060130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s except around 40 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s
except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills. North winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the lower to
mid 40s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the
hills. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s
except the lower 40s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ052-060130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high
elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high
elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s and
50s. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to
around 70 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-060130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ035-060130-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. patchy
frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy frost
in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
mid to upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
$$
CAZ036-060130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy frost in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. patchy
frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy frost
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-060130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
and 40s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ037-060130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas
of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost
in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40
except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ038-060130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost
in the morning. Highs around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. patchy
frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy frost
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost
in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ550-060130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower
to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in the
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from around
70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Lows in the
upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ549-060130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
320 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from around
70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather