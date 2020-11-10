CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

CAZ041-110130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

CAZ087-110130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-110130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-110130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-110130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 80.

CAZ547-110130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ088-110130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ045-110130-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ044-110130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ046-110130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the 50s to around 60 except the mid 40s to around 50 colder

valleys.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ054-110130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or

snow in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-110130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or

snow in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-110130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ052-110130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ034-110130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ035-110130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from the mid

50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ036-110130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ051-110130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-110130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-110130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ550-110130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ549-110130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

