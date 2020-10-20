CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020

427 FPUS56 KLOX 201003

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

CAZ041-210000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon.. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ087-210000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-210000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80

inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon.. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-210000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog excpet some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local north winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-210000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80 except around 70 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 in the Ojai

Valley.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

CAZ547-210000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ548-210000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. A

slight chance of. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ088-210000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

CAZ046-210000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

CAZ059-210000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-210000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Lows

from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-210000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at

high elevations.

CAZ052-210000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s

at high elevations. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-210000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the

upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

CAZ035-210000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

CAZ036-210000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ037-210000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the

Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 80.

CAZ051-210000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

CAZ038-210000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

CAZ550-210000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Morning low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

CAZ549-210000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

