CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
CAZ041-112345-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to
around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the
beaches to the 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to the 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to the 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around
90 inland.
CAZ087-112345-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near
the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except
the mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
to upper 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around
70 except the mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the
mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around
70 except the mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
80s to around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around
70 except the mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
80s to around 90 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around
70 except the mid 70s to around 80 across the interior.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near
the coast to the mid 80s interior.
CAZ040-112345-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northeast winds around
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
CAZ039-112345-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. Local northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
around 70 in the hills. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph below passes and canyons,
diminishing late.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except
the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. Local north to northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
mid 60s to mid 70s in the hills. North winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
mid 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s cooler
beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except mid 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
upper 70s to mid 80s cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except mid 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
upper 70s to mid 80s cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except around 70 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except
the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
CAZ548-112345-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
CAZ547-112345-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the hills. Local north to northeast winds 15
to 25 mph late.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Local north to northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
the mid 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the mid 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the mid 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ046-112345-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of
north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s
except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25
mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101 except around 90 coastal slopes
and higher peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s except the
50s to lower 60s colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101 except around 90 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s
except the 50s to lower 60s colder valleys.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101 except around 90 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s
except the 50s to around 60 colder valleys.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101 except around 90 coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s and 70s except the 50s to around 60 colder
valleys.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
CAZ044-045-112345-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid to upper 60s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph
after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. Local northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Areas of northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the
hills.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
CAZ088-112345-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Local north to north winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
CAZ059-112345-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the
lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ054-112345-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
CAZ053-112345-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower
70s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas
of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to
lower 80s at high elevations.
CAZ052-112345-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at
high elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon..
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph, diminishing late.
.COLUMBUS DAY..Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Local north to northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Local
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 90 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations.
CAZ034-035-112345-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s, except mid
to upper 60s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the
evening. Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph late.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland. Local northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the 60s
to lower 70s in the hills. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid
80s to mid 90s inland. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
60s to around 70 in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the
upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the upper
80s to mid 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid
60s in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s
in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
CAZ036-112345-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ037-112345-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the upper 50s to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
the upper 50s to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the upper 50s to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s except the lower
to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ051-112345-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to
the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ038-112345-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. East
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
90.
CAZ549-550-112345-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
336 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the
lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around
90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s across the interior.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s near the coast to
the 80s to around 90 interior.
