CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020
238 FPUS56 KLOX 031030
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
CAZ041-040030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at
the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s
at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid to
upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
mid to upper 80s inland.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s.
CAZ087-040030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to around
90 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to
upper 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to
upper 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior.
CAZ040-040030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid
80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the
upper 70s inland.
CAZ039-040030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except
the mid 70s to around 80 cooler beaches. Northeast winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70
in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to
mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except
the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ548-040030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ547-040030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ046-040030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the mid to upper 50s colder
valleys.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s
except the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
60s to around 70 except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys. Highs
in the 80s to around 90 except around 80 coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ044-045-040030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ088-040030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ059-040030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper
60s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s except
the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ054-040030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s
to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ053-040030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid
80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper
50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the
50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ052-040030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at
high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s
to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the upper 70s to
mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower
to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
CAZ034-040030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to 92 to 102 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to
mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the
70s to lower 80s inland.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland.
CAZ035-040030-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to 93 to 103 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in the hills.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid
60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
CAZ036-040030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ037-040030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
around 60 except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo
Plain. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and
fog in the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo
Plain. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ051-040030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to
mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
CAZ038-040030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to
100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ550-040030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast to
the lower to mid 90s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid
80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the
mid to upper 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
CAZ549-040030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
330 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s near the
coast to the mid 80s to mid 90s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the
lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around 70 near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast
to the mid to upper 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
