CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020

_____

338 FPUS56 KLOX 131024

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

CAZ041-132345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Smoky. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid

70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-132345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Smoky.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 70s near the coast to around 90 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ040-132345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-132345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph across western portions in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 across western portions in the evening, diminishing

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph across western

portions in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 across western portions in the evening,

diminishing after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph across western portions in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ548-132345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-132345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to

100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-132345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except around 80 coastal slopes. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Smoky.

Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the mid 50s to around

60 colder valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except around 60 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s

except around 60 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-132345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except around 80 far western portions. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Smoky.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid 80s far western

portions. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the 80s far western

portions. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the

lower to mid 80s far western portions.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

the lower to mid 80s far western portions.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

around 80 far western portion.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s far western portions.

$$

CAZ088-132345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ059-132345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to

101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-132345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs

from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

lower 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-132345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs

from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows

from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-132345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs

from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at

high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper 80s at

high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-132345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-132345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ037-132345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the mid 60s to around 70 on the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 on the

Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper

60s on the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ051-132345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs

from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to around 80 at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-132345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 93 to

100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ549-132345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-132345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

324 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Smoky. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Smoky.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

