CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
_____
621 FPUS56 KLOX 011042
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
CAZ041-012315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at the beaches to 94 to
104 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the
beaches to 96 to 106 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the
beaches to 92 to 100 inland.
$$
CAZ040-012315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to 93 to 100 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
$$
CAZ039-012315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Strongest west of Refugio.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Local northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph west of Refugio.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid
70s to around 80 cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
the lower to mid 70s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid
70s to around 80 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except
around 80 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s
cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except around
80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except
around 80 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ087-012315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast
to 94 to 104 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s near the coast
to 94 to 100 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the
coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
$$
CAZ547-012315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.
$$
CAZ548-012315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.
$$
CAZ044-045-012315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around
80 nearest the coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to
mid 80s nearest the coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104 except the mid 80s to around
90 nearest the coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the
mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111 except the lower to mid 90s
nearest the coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
around 80 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 110 except the lower to mid 90s
nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
around 80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107 except around 90 nearest the
coast.
$$
CAZ088-012315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.
$$
CAZ046-012315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 50s
colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal
slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid 80s to around
90 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 112 except the mid to upper 90s
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 110 except the lower to mid 90s
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105 except around 90 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ054-012315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 105 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 109 at low elevations to 91 to
100 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 107 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-012315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 106 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 108 at low elevations to the
90s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 106 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-012315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
around 80 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s
except around 80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.
$$
CAZ034-035-012315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to 91 to 101 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to 92 to 102 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the
mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to 96 to 106 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the
mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to 93 to
103 inland.
$$
CAZ036-012315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.
$$
CAZ052-012315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the
80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 106 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 90s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the
mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 102 to 109 at low elevations to
93 to 100 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 103 to 111 at low elevations to 94 to
101 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 108 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-012315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 109.
$$
CAZ051-012315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 106 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 90s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to
the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 105 to 111 at low elevations to 97 to
103 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations
to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.
$$
CAZ037-012315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around
70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except
the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s
except the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
$$
CAZ549-012315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper
70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
$$
CAZ550-012315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
342 AM PDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to
around 80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to around 90 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s near the
coast to the upper 80s and 90s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast
to 90 to 100 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the
coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.
$$
CK
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather