CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020

766 FPUS56 KLOX 121011

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

CAZ041-130030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy early morning low clouds and

dense fog. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

CAZ087-130030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy early morning low clouds and

dense fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior. Lows around 60.

CAZ040-130030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ039-130030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-130030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ547-130030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ046-130030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper

70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-130030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog in

the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ088-130030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ059-130030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs 84 to 100.

CAZ054-130030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-130030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

96 to 104 at low elevations to the mid 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-130030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-130030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

CAZ036-130030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ037-130030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around

70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s except the lower 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

upper 70s to upper 90s.

CAZ051-130030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ038-130030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ549-130030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ550-130030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

