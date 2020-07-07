CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020

672 FPUS56 KLOX 071101

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

CAZ041-080000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland.

CAZ087-080000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ040-080000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-080000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Local northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph between Gaviota and Refugio late afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Local northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

between Gaviota and Refugio through midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

CAZ548-080000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, except patchy early morning low clouds and fog in

southeast portion. Local dense fog with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ547-080000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ044-045-080000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to

101 except the mid 80s to around 90 nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ088-080000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ046-080000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid 80s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

101 except the upper 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ053-054-080000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

CAZ059-080000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Local gusts to 45 mph around

Lake Palmdale in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest to

west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Local gusts to 45

mph around Lake Palmdale in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Local gusts to 45 mph around

Lake Palmdale in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Local gusts to

45 mph around Lake Palmdale in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

CAZ035-080000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then areas of low clouds

and fog after midnight.Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

CAZ034-080000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Patchy morning low clouds and fog, then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less.Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-080000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of morning low clouds and patchy fog, then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then areas of low clouds

and patchy fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of morning low clouds and patchy fog, then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then areas of low clouds

and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ052-080000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Local north winds 20 to 30 mph

late afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-080000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

CAZ051-080000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

CAZ037-080000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

CAZ549-080000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-080000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

401 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

