CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

_____

821 FPUS56 KLOX 261006

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

CAZ041-270015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with drizzle in the morning and only partial

afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-270015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with drizzle in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-270015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with drizzle in the morning and only partial

afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-270015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-270015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Areas

of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with drizzle in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-270015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Areas

of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with drizzle in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-270015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with drizzle in the morning and only partial

afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-270015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Areas

of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with drizzle in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-270015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Areas

of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with drizzle in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ059-270015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 103. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-270015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Areas of drizzle on the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of

drizzle on the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Areas of drizzle on the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of

drizzle on the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-270015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-270015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-270015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-270015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 81 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ051-270015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-270015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-270015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ550-270015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather