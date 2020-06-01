CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020

106 FPUS56 KLOX 011020

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

CAZ041-020030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s

at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY....TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. patchy fog

after midnight. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-020030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid

70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-020030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-020030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s

except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except

the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ044-020030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ045-020030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ547-020030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-020030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-020030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ046-020030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ059-020030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ054-020030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to

lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-020030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to

around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-020030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-020030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-020030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches

to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-020030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-020030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ051-020030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 90s at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ038-020030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ550-020030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-020030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

320 AM PDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

ASR

