CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020
418 FPUS56 KLOX 311019
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
CAZ041-010015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ087-010015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Areas of west winds 15
to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ040-010015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-010015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North
winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ548-010015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ547-010015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ046-010015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s.
$$
CAZ088-010015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-010015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except
around 70 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80 except around 70 nearest the coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ053-054-010015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s to around 80 at
high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around
70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-010015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ052-010015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to
mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations
to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at low elevations to around 70 at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to
the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-010015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid
80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid
70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-010015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ037-010015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ051-010015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 90s at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ038-010015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ549-010015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to
around 70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to
around 70 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s.
$$
CAZ550-010015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
319 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70
near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
$$
