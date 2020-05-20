CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

_____

342 FPUS56 KLOX 200949

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

CAZ041-202330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

$$

CAZ040-202330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ547-202330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ548-202330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-202330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-202330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to

mid 80s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-202330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ053-202330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-202330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-202330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ039-202330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west to northwest 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of north

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west to northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ034-035-202330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-202330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ052-202330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-202330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ051-202330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ038-202330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ087-202330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast

to the upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-202330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-202330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

249 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

