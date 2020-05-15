CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
394 FPUS56 KLOX 150958
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
CAZ041-152330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper
70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
CAZ087-152330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
CAZ040-152330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches in the morning. Highs from around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to
the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
CAZ039-152330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches. Below passes and canyons...north winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Below
passes and canyons...north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45
mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches. Below passes
and canyons...north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ548-152330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
CAZ547-152330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the west in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
CAZ088-152330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
CAZ045-152330-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ044-152330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to around 80.
CAZ046-152330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ054-152330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations
to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest in the morning and
through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s
at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Winds strongest in the morning and through the Interstate 5
Corridor.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s
at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50
at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations.
CAZ053-152330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at
high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper
40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50
at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations.
CAZ059-152330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated higher gusts in the
western foothills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated higher gusts in
the western foothills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
CAZ052-152330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at
high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper
60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain or snow. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
or snow. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper
50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50
in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high
elevations.
CAZ034-152330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to
mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to
the upper 60s inland. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
CAZ035-152330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to
the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
the beaches to around 70 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
CAZ036-152330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
CAZ051-152330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to
around 70 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ037-152330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
CAZ038-152330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s. West winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s.
CAZ550-152330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to
the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the
lower to mid 70s interior. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
CAZ549-152330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
258 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35
mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20
to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
