CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

CAZ041-112330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

CAZ040-112330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ547-112330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ548-112330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ046-112330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds

and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-112330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ088-112330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ053-112330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog with drizzle on

the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. A slight chance of rain and ridgetop snow in

the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ054-112330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog with drizzle

on the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the

morning then partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the

morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-112330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with local

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ039-112330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around

70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in

the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

CAZ034-112330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ035-112330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to

the mid 60s to around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ036-112330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

CAZ052-112330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations.

CAZ037-051-112330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-112330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-112330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ550-112330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

CAZ549-112330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Hall

