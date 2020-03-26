CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

048 FPUS56 KLOX 261034

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

CAZ041-262345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ040-262345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ547-262345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ548-262345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s.

CAZ046-262345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-262345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80 except around 70 nearest the coast.

CAZ088-262345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ053-262345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of around 1-2 inches.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation around

3 inches. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to

9 to 16 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ054-262345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming

mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.

Storm total snow accumulation around 4 inches. Lows from the 30s

to around 40 at low elevations to 13 to 20 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-262345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. A dusting of snow

possible in the foothills. now level 2500 to 3500 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Chance

of light snow across the foothills in the evening. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Light snow accumulation in the foothills.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ039-262345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ034-262345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the

beaches to the mid 50s to around 60 inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the upper 40s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the

hills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ035-262345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-262345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ052-262345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and snow showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet

increasing to 3500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming

mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Light snow accumulations. Storm

total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to

around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ037-262345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms and scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-262345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Light snow showers in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations across the highest peaks. Snow level 2000

to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-262345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Light snow showers in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing

to 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-262345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near the

coast to around 60 interior. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of west winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

CAZ550-262345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s near the coast to the upper 50s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

CAZ549-262345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

