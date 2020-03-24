CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020
_____
115 FPUS56 KLOX 241008
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
CAZ041-242330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25
mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ087-242330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of west winds 20
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ040-242330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25
mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ039-242330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25
mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-242330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ547-242330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-242330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20
mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-242330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-242330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ059-242330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30
mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
local gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 120 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to
3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500
feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ054-242330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from
the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower
40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet. Lows in the
20s and 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs from the mid
40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s
to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-242330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60
at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to
around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000
feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s
and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 4000 to 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet. Lows from the 30s
to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
2500 to 3000 feet. Highs mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the 30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 19 to 26 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s
to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-242330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level
4000 to 4500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet. Lows from the mid
30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s
to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ035-242330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ034-242330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from
the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the upper 50s inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from
around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 60s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-242330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-242330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Snow possible in the foothills with snow level 2500
to 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 15
mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Snow possible in the foothills with snow level 2000 to
2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-242330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ038-242330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. snow
possible with snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Snow possible in the foothills with snow level 2000 to
2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ549-242330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-242330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
308 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the
lower 60s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s near the coast to the upper
50s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
ASR
_____
